Chinese FM to attend 3rd C+C5 foreign ministers meeting in Kazakhstan

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the third China + Central Asia (C+C5) foreign ministers meeting in Kazakhstan and pay an official visit to the country from June 6 to 9, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced Monday, Xinhua reports.

The visit comes at the invitation of Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Zhao said.