    18:16, 06 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Chinese FM to attend 3rd C+C5 foreign ministers meeting in Kazakhstan

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the third China + Central Asia (C+C5) foreign ministers meeting in Kazakhstan and pay an official visit to the country from June 6 to 9, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced Monday, Xinhua reports.

    The visit comes at the invitation of Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Zhao said.


    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and China Diplomacy
