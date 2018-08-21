Chinese Foreign Minister to pay official visit to Mongolia

ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM State Councilor of the People's Republic of China and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi will pay an official visit to Mongolia on August 23-25, at the invitation of Foreign Minister D.Tsogtbaatar.

During the visit, Foreign Ministers will hold official talks and exchange views on strengthening comprehensive strategic partnership established between Mongolia and China, deepening mutually beneficial cooperation in priority sectors, forwarding cooperation talks as well as on international and regional relations matters, MONTSAME reports.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi will also visit rural area to get acquainted with issues on regional and border cooperation.