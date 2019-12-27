Chinese Foreign Ministry extends condolences over plane crash in Kazakhstan

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - At today’s press conference Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang expressed condolences over the Bek Air plane crash, Kazinform reports.

«We deeply grieve for the victims and express our sincere condolences to the families of those who were killed and injured in the plane crash», the message reads.

As Kazinform previously reported, the Bek Air plane en route Almaty-Nur-Sultan jetted off from Almaty at 7:05 a.m. 95 passengers and 5 crew members were reportedly onboard.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared the 28th of December 2019 the day of national mourning.

All Bek Air and Fokker-100 flights in Kazakhstan are suspended pending the investigation of the crash.