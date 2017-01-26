Chinese Foreign Ministry says Astana process opened «window of hope» for Syria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying at a Regular Press Conference said the Astana process is a "window of hope" for the Syrian crisis, Chinese Foreign Ministry reports.

"We believe the important meeting has paved the way for the next phase of Syrian peace talks in Geneva and will generate positive energy which is priceless for the peace talks. We believe that the window of hope for the Syrian crisis is opening. China is ready to work with all sides", she said.

According to her, Syria talks in Astana carry a positive significance for a political settlement of the Syrian issue.

On behalf of China, she urged Syrian government and opposition to keep the momentum for a political dialogue and resolve their differences and build mutual trust through dialogue and negotiation.

"China hopes that relevant parties of the international community will bear in mind the larger picture of regional stability and the long-term interests the world, and jointly play a constructive role in the undertaking for a political settlement" said Hua Chunying.