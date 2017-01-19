Chinese goods block domestic production in Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - In Almaty a round table is being held on the subject of adjoining of the economic belt of the Silk Way and Nurly Zhol - the status and development potential.



"Goods turnover between Kazakhstan and China is sliding down. For the last three years it has dropped by 2,5 times, which have objective causes associated with social and economic problems (low consumer purchasing power and reduced volumes of production of Kazakhstan goods exported to China", said Lead Research Associate of Kazakhstan Institute of Strategic Research Konstantin Syroyezhkin noting that China remains Kazakhstan's major partner in trade.





"The problem is associated with prevalence of Chinese products on Kazakhstan's market - 90% in Almaty. There are several mutually connected issues. First of all this reduces Kazakhstan's ability to reanimate domestic production. Second - very high corruption in Kazakhstan-Chinese trade relations. The data between Chinese and our customs differ by 5-6 billion a year, even though we calculate in cubic meters and Chinese customs use goods nomenclature, which, also causes such difference", the expert said.





"It is unlikely that something will change in the mid-term prospect. Kazakhstan cannot compete with China in the sectors other than raw industry. Therefore we are doomed to the Chinese goods boom", said Konstantin Syroyezhkin.



