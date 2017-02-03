EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:55, 03 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Chinese goods wear Dimash Kudaibergenov

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - China a range of goods have been released with the portraits Dimash Kudaybergenov.  In the biggest online store of China "Alibaba" there are necklaces, bracelets, hours, calendars and other products with Dimash's portrait available for sale.    

    The admirers of the young Kazakh singer who has become popular in China can find clothing in Dimash style and pillows with his face.
    null null null null null null null

    It is not only in China that Dimash is popular, but also in other countries too. Instagram is filled with the pictures of Dimash posted by his fans around the world.
    null null

    Dimash Kudaibergenov participated in the popular Chinese TV show Singer was successful in the first two rounds and drew attention of the Chinese audience. 

    null null null null null null null  

     

     

    Tags:
    Culture Social Media News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!