Chinese investors interested in construction of thermal power plant in Semey

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - A meeting of Governor of East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov with the Director General of HaiYuan company from China took place in Ust-Kamenogorsk.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the issue of construction of the thermal power plant-3 in Semey, the press service of the region's administration informs.

Director General Shi Jing Hu informed his interlocutor about the readiness of the company to implement the project.

The head of the region promised to prepare an action plan by the end of the next week. It was noted that the issues of participation of the Chinese company in construction of the thermal power plant-3 in Semey would be discussed during the visit of the delegation of East Kazakhstan region to Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China.

The project on construction of the power plant in Semey is one of the priority areas of East Kazakhstan region in terms of attraction of investments. The implementation of the project will help to optimize the existing heating supply system, improve the reliability of heating supply system the ecological situation in the city.