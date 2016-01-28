Chinese investors to begin construction of 11 enterprises in 9 regions of Kazakhstan (PHOTO)

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The 8th sitting of the Kazakh-Chinese joint commission for cooperation in the sphere of industrialization and investments took place in Beijing today.

The delegation of Kazakhstan was headed by Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev. The delegation of China was headed by Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Development and Reforms of China Ning Jizhe.

"The main purpose of the visit is to quickly launch the program of cooperation in the sphere of industrialization, which was initiated by the Head of State. We have a program that includes 52 projects. We have to begin construction of 11 new enterprises in 9 regions of the country. The total volume of investments is over USD 4 bln," A. Issekeshev said.

According to him, the first 11 projects are the projects on production of such export-oriented products as polypropylen, chemical fertilizers, cars, food products, all types of pipes, etc.

"Mostly, these are big industrial projects. The main issues we addressed were the projects' meeting the environmental standards and maximum involvement of Kazakhstani specialists. In case of the lack of the Kazakhstani specialists, we will prepare and train them," he noted.

A. Issekeshev stressed that the work on establishment of joint enterprises is currently underway as well as the work on development of documentation for the projects. Their implementation is scheduled for 2017-2018.

"We have considered all systematic issues and almost removed all the barriers we had before. I think despite all the economic difficulties all these projects will be implemented on time," he added.

As earlier reported, the Kazakh-Chinese joint commission for cooperation in the sphere of industrialization and investments held 7 sittings and considered over 200 different projects last year. As a result, 52 projects were included into the cooperation program.

It is expected that the total amount of investments of the program's projects will top USD 24 billion. It will allow to create about 19 thousand permanent job positions in almost all the regions of the country.

A. Issekeshev held more than 20 meetings with heads of Chinese leading companies within the visit to Beijing.

Representatives of Chinese companies expressed their interest in projects in the sphere of production and export of vegetable oils to Chine and production of meat and dry milk and their subsequent export to China.





