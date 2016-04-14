Chinese investors to build poultry farm in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Governor of the East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov met yesterday with the representatives of Chinese companies. The parties discussed the issues of Chinese investors' participation in the project on construction of a poultry farm in Urzhar district, Kazinform learnt.

President of Guangdong Xinyin Fund Management CO. Mr. Wu Chunhui and CEO "KAZAZNEKA Group" Harun Aydin said they are keen on implementation of projects in Kazakhstan and expressed readiness to consider financial aspects of construction of a poultry farm in Urzhar district. The capacity of the farm is to make 30 000 tonnes of meat per annum.

In turn, Danial Akhmetov noted readiness for cooperation and proposed to discuss the project’s business plan in a week.

More than 800 jobs will be created in the region due to the project’s implementation.