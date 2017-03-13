Chinese investors to build transport and logistics center in Petropavlovsk

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Construction of a transport and logistics center will start in Petropavlovsk this year, according to Kazinform correspondent.

According to Deputy Head of the Department of Passenger Transport and Roads Mereke Dauletbayev, the $ 100 million project is being implemented jointly with the Chinese 'Beijing Construction and Engineering Company'. 80% of investments belong to the Chinese company and 10% to Kazakhstani "Grand Stroy Astana" LLP.

"Our city is located in an advantageous place. Many road and railroads intersect here. We have the Trans-Siberian Railway crossing our territory. Our partners calculated the economic benefits, and came up with a proposal to the regional administration to build a TLC. The first working group has already arrived" said Mr. Dauletbayev.

Admiration has allocated a land plot of 123 hectares for the construction of the TLC in the Workers' Village of Petropavlovsk, on the section of JSCo «Russian Railways» and JSC «NC KTZ» railways connection.

Mereke Dauletbaev said that the benefits for the region from the project are obvious, the main being the creation of about 1.5 thousand jobs for North-Kazakhstanis.

On the territory of the TLC, investors are planning to build class "A" warehouses, a processing and packaging shop, as well as several mills.

"A customs, phyto-sanitary control station will be opened there. It is also planned to open a mini train station. Investors want to build an additional five railway tracks. The company plans to use Petropavlovsk as a transit corridor with access to the ports of the Arctic Ocean" he added.

Another working group is expected to arrive in the region at the end of March. The investors plan to complete the construction of the transport and logistics center within three years.