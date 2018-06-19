EN
    16:06, 19 June 2018 | GMT +6

    Chinese investors to create 1,600 workplaces in N Kazakhstan

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM China's Tielin Logistics Co plans to build an industrial complex worth KZT 80 bln in Kyzylzhar district, our correspondent reports.

    China's investors intend to launch manufacturing of bearing parts, cellulose, a feed-milling plant, wheat processing, and a battery vehicle production line. The company also plans to lay a 4 km-long railroad track and build a power plant. 1,650 new workplaces will be created at all facilities at large, the press service of the public service affairs and anti-corruption department said.


    Chinese investors became the first to visit the Protecting Business and Investments project office. The office was opened pursuant to the Kazakh President's tasks set at the 31st sitting of the Foreign Investors' Council.

