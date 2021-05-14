Chinese investors to launch 2 plants in Turkestan region

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Chinese investors plan to build bus and electric storage battery plants in Turkestan region, Kazinform reports.

According to the regional authorities, Chinese visiting delegation and Turkestan region authorities met and signed a memo of cooperation. As stated there, many Chinese investors want to arrive and work in Turkestan region as it is rapidly developing. As of now Chinese investors plan to build bus and electric storage battery plants in the region.

Besides, the sides debated development of bilateral cooperation, business ties. Governor Umirzak Shukeyev told about the region’s economic potential and called to fulfill joint projects. A free economic zone will be built at the industrial area within a month. All conditions will be created for investors, such as land resources, electric energy, gas supplies and railway services. Besides, investors will accord tax exemption.

The industrial area, founded as a free economic zone in a short period of time, will cover 350 ha. It will provide great opportunities for realization of investment projects. USD3.5 bln of investments were already attracted into the region. 97 projects worth USD 3.6 bln will be developed in the region within four years ahead. As a result 22,000 jobs will be created there.