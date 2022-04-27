EN
    11:53, 27 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Chinese mainland reports 1,818 new local COVID-19 cases, 1,606 in Shanghai

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 1,818 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 1,606 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

    Apart from Shanghai, 16 other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new local COVID-19 cases, including 56 in Jiangxi, 51 in Jilin, and 31 in Beijing.

    Shanghai also reported 11,956 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Tuesday, among a total of 12,404 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.

    Following the recovery of 3,728 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, there were 26,774 confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country.

    Tuesday saw 48 deaths from COVID-19, all in Shanghai, bringing the mainland's total COVID-19 deaths to 4,876.


