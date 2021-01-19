Chinese mainland reports 106 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 118 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 106 locally transmitted cases and 12 arriving from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 43 were reported in Jilin, 35 in Hebei, 27 in Heilongjiang, and one in Beijing, the commission said in its daily report.

No suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported on Monday, said the commission.

By the end of Monday, the mainland had reported 4,530 imported COVID-19 cases. Among them, 4,256 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 274 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 88,454 by Monday, including 1,387 patients still receiving treatment, 61 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 82,432 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,635 had died of the disease, according to the commission.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Monday, and 35,325 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Monday also saw 91 asymptomatic cases newly reported, of which 11 arrived from outside the mainland. On the same day, 60 asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 811 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of whom 259 arrived from outside the mainland.