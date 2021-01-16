EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:43, 16 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Chinese mainland reports 115 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

    None
    None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 130 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 115 were locally transmitted and the rest arrived from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said Saturday, Xinhua reports.

    Of the locally transmitted cases, 90 were reported in Hebei, 23 in Heilongjiang, and two in Beijing, the commission said in its daily report.

    No deaths or suspected cases related to the disease were reported on Friday.


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!