TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:44, 20 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Chinese mainland reports 2,753 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 2,494 in Shanghai

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The Chinese mainland Tuesday reported 2,753 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 2,494 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission (NHC)'s report Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

    Apart from Shanghai, 14 other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new local COVID-19 cases, including 133 in the northeastern province of Jilin, and two in Beijing.

    Shanghai also reported 16,407 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Tuesday, out of a total of 17,066 on the mainland.

    Following the recovery of 2,365 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, there were 30,773 confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country.

    Tuesday saw seven deaths from COVID-19, all in Shanghai, bringing the mainland's total COVID-19 deaths to 4,655 since the pandemic began more than two years ago.


    World News Coronavirus in the world
