    21:51, 27 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Chinese mainland reports 25 new local COVID-19 cases

    None
    None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM The Chinese mainland on Wednesday recorded 25 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

    Of the new local infections, six were reported in Zhejiang, five each in Beijing and Heilongjiang, four in Hebei, and one each in Tianjin, Shanghai, Henan, Xinjiang and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, according to the commission, Xinhua reports.

    Wednesday also saw reports of 38 imported COVID-19 cases across the mainland.

    No new suspected cases or new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, the commission said.


