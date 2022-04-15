EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    15:39, 15 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Chinese mainland reports 3,472 new local COVID-19 cases, 3,200 in Shanghai

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The Chinese mainland Thursday reported 3,472 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 3,200 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission (NHC)'s report Friday, Xinhua reports.

    Apart from Shanghai, 20 other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new local COVID-19 cases, including 174 in the northeastern province of Jilin, and two in Beijing.

    Shanghai also reported 19,872 locally-transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Thursday, out of a total of 20,694 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.

    A total of 1,430 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Thursday, the NHC said.

    That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 145,352 as of Thursday.

    Over the past day, 28,778 close contacts were released from medical observation on the mainland, the report showed.

    No new deaths from COVID-19 have been reported, according to the NHC.


    World News Coronavirus in the world
