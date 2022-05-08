Chinese mainland reports 319 new local COVID-19 cases, 215 in Shanghai

BEIJING. KAZINFORM The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 319 confirmed local COVID-19 cases, of which 215 were in Shanghai, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

Apart from Shanghai, 11 other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 44 in Beijing and 25 in Henan, Xinhua reports.

Shanghai also reported 3,760 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections Saturday, out of a total of 4,065 such cases newly identified on the mainland.

Following the recovery of 1,115 COVID-19 patients on Saturday, there were 9,181 confirmed COVID-19 cases receiving treatment in hospitals across the Chinese mainland.

Saturday saw eight deaths from COVID-19, all in Shanghai.