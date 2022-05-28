EN
    09:50, 28 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Chinese mainland reports 71 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 71 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 39 were in Shanghai and 18 in Beijing, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

    Four other provincial-level regions on the mainland also saw new local COVID-19 cases, including four each in Tianjin and Henan, Xinhua reports.

    Shanghai also reported 131 locally-transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Friday, out of a total of 193 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.

    Following the recovery of 269 COVID-19 patients who were discharged from hospitals on Friday, there were 3,099 confirmed COVID-19 cases receiving treatment in hospitals across the Chinese mainland.

    No new death from COVID-19 was reported on the Chinese mainland, according to the commission.


