TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:42, 02 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Chinese mainland reports 846 new local COVID-19 cases

    None
    None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Chinese mainland Sunday reported 846 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 727 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Monday, Xinhua reports.

    Apart from Shanghai, 13 other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new local COVID-19 cases, including 36 in Beijing.

    Shanghai also reported 6,606 locally-transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Sunday, out of a total of 6,895 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.

    A total of 4,662 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, the NHC said.

    That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 192,187 as of Sunday.

    A total of 32 new deaths from COVID-19 were reported, all in Shanghai, according to the NHC.


    World News Coronavirus in the world
