Chinese mainland reports 88 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 103 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 88 locally transmitted cases and 15 arriving from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 46 were reported in Jilin, 19 in Hebei, 16 in Heilongjiang, and seven in Beijing, the commission said in its daily report.

No suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported on Tuesday, said the commission.

By the end of Tuesday, the mainland had reported 4,545 imported COVID-19 cases. Among them, 4,269 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 276 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 88,557 by Tuesday, including 1,473 patients still receiving treatment, 62 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 82,449 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,635 had died of the disease, according to the commission.

There were no suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Tuesday, and 34,966 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Tuesday also saw 58 asymptomatic cases newly reported, of which 15 arrived from outside the mainland. On the same day, 39 asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 819 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of whom 266 arrived from outside the mainland.

By the end of Tuesday, 9,720 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 165 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 46 cases in the Macao SAR, and 868 cases, including seven deaths, in Taiwan.

A total of 8,828 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, 46 in the Macao SAR, and 766 in Taiwan.