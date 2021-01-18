Chinese mainland reports 93 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 109 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 93 locally transmitted cases and 16 arriving from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said Monday, Xinhua reports.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 54 were reported in Hebei, 30 in Jilin, seven in Heilongjiang, and two in Beijing, the commission said in its daily report.

Two new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai on Sunday, said the commission, adding that no deaths related to the disease were reported.

By the end of Sunday, the number of imported COVID-19 cases rose to 4,518 on the mainland. Among them, 4,234 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 284 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 88,336 by Sunday, including 1,301 patients still receiving treatment, 43 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 82,400 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,635 had died of the disease, according to the commission.

There were three suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Sunday, and 34,231 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Sunday also saw 115 asymptomatic cases newly reported, of which 11 arrived from outside the mainland. On the same day, 61 asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 788 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of which 254 arrived from outside the mainland.

By the end of Sunday, 9,557 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 162 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 46 cases in the Macao SAR, and 855 cases, including seven deaths, in Taiwan.

A total of 8,758 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, 46 in the Macao SAR, and 755 in Taiwan.