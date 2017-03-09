EN
    20:40, 09 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Chinese manned sub targets ocean's deepest point

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM China is developing a manned submersible capable of reaching the deepest known point in the world's oceans, a senior scientist involved in the program said Thursday, Xinhua reported.    

    The 11,000-meter deep-sea submersible is planned to conduct its first ocean test in 2021, said Yan Kai, director of the State Key Laboratory of Deep-sea. Manned Submersible under the China Ship Scientific Research Center.

    Yan, a deputy to the National People's Congress, told Xinhua on the sidelines of the annual legislative session that the submersible is part of the Jiaolong family, whose manned device set China's record of reaching 7,062 meters deep in the Pacific Ocean's Mariana Trench in 2012.

