EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:56, 11 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Chinese may build vegetable oil production plant in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A Chinese company plans to build a plant for the production of vegetable oil in Northern Kazakhstan, the country's agriculture ministry reported.

    This issue was discussed at a meeting of representatives of the Chinese company with farmers of the region, as well as representatives of the Kazakh agriculture ministry, local authorities of the region, the JSC National Management Holding 'KazAgro' and the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs 'Atameken'.

    The estimated cost of the project is $58 million. The plant's production capacity will amount to 80,000 tons of vegetable oil per year.

    Source: Trend.az

    Tags:
    Investment projects North Kazakhstan region News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!