    11:21, 10 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Chinese nationals detained at the border with $60 thousand

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Authorities detained Chinese citizens at the Kazakh-Chinese who tried to smuggle $60 thousand, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the Border Service of the NSC.

    According to the Service five Chinese nationals were detained at the Maikapchagai checkpoint during a routine check of a passenger bus that was heading to the Kazakh city of Zaysan from Žirmūnai, China. They were carrying $59,900 that was not declared".

    Cash and detainees were handed overto the Economic Investigation Service of the SRC in East Kazakhstan region.

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Security Kazakhstan and China East Kazakhstan region China
