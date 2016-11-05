EN
    13:15, 05 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Chinese plane with over 200 on board makes emergency landing in New Zealand

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - A China Southern Airlines plane with more than 200 people on board had to make emergency landing in New Zealand after suffering an engine failure on Saturday, world mass media report.

    Flight CZ336 was on its way to China from New Zealand with 212 passengers on board, but had to turn back and make emergency landing at the Auckland Airport.

    No injuries were reported after successful landing.

