    15:11, 29 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Chinese player runs for his life after cheap shot on Jason Maxiell

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Shandong (Chinese Basketball Association) center Wu Ke delivered a cheap shot to the head of Jason Maxiell, who plays for Tianjin during the game of the regular season in the CBA.

    Maxiell wasn't pleased with the treatment and took a swing, which Ke dodged, and wanted absolute revenge, but Ke wanted nothing to do with the American power forward and run the full length of the basketball court to avoid the confrontation.

    Then, Michael Beasley playing for Shandong was able to calm Maxiell before anything serious could happen.

