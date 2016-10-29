Chinese PM to visit Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of the People's Republic of China Li Keqiang will pay official visits to Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Latvia and Russia from November 2 to 9 at the invitation of these countries' prime ministers.

The Chinese Premier plans to attend the 15th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) prime ministers’ meeting in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan; the Fifth Summit of China and Central and Eastern European Countries in Riga, Latvia; and regular prime ministers meetings in Astana, Kazakhstan, and St Petersburg, Russia, Kazinform learnt from the website of the Chinese government.