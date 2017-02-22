Chinese police to track cars in Xinjiang in terror crackdown

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chinese authorities in part of the western Xinjiang region have ordered all vehicles to be installed with satellite tracking devices as part of a crackdown on terrorism, Kazinform has learnt from BBC.

The government wants an end to sporadic attacks in the province, which it blames on Islamist militants.

A police statement said cars are the main means of transport for terrorists.

Drivers in the Bayingol area who refuse to install the system will not be allowed to buy fuel.

Xinjiang has seen a series of bombings and knife attacks over recent years, which the government blames on separatist elements of the region's large Muslim Uighur population.



