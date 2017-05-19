EN
    18:43, 19 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Chinese popular magazine devotes several page spreads to Dimash

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM China's popular glossy magazine "Easy" has devoted several spreads to Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen. Its latest issue contains close-up pictures of the singer, according to @dimash_alpanda, the singer fans' Instagram account.

    In addition, the fan group has posted a small fragment of the interview to Easy magazine:

    - What things do you usually bring when you are out and about?
    - The keys.

    - Is anything disturbing you these days?
    - Nothing can disturb me.

    - Do you need an alarm to wake you up?
    - I'd like to have somebody who could help me with it.

    - Which of the gifts you received impressed you best of all?
    - Each one.

    - Your favorite phrase?
    - All words.

    - What track did you listen last?
    - Michael Jackson - Beat It.

    - What do you usually do before going to bed?
    - I pray for my security.

    - Which part of your body you are most happy with?
    - I feel uncomfortable to answer the question! I won't tell you.

    - What was your childhood dream?
    - To become a prominent singer.

    - Do you have any other skills you haven't demonstrated to us?
    - There are lots of them.........ha-ha-ha, I'm kidding. In future you will know everything over time.

     

    Culture
