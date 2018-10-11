Chinese premier arrives in Tajikistan for SCO meeting, official visit

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM Chinese Premier Li Keqiang arrived here on Thursday for an annual meeting of heads of government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states and an official visit to Tajikistan.

At the 17th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the SCO member states, Li will discuss with other leaders issues such as deepening joint efforts to build the Belt and Road and strengthening cooperation in such fields as trade, connectivity and people-to-people exchanges to advance SCO practical cooperation in all areas, Xinhua reports.

Li will also call for jointly opposing unilateralism and protectionism, building an open world economy and developing a community with a shared future for the SCO, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry press briefing before Li took the trip.

The meeting is expected to release a joint statement, speaking with one voice on major international and regional issues. Cooperation documents are also expected to be signed.

The SCO was established in 2001 by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan joined as full members in 2017.

It is also Li's first visit to Tajikistan.

On the official visit, he is expected to discuss with Tajik leaders on development of bilateral ties under new circumstances, cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, as well as important international and regional issues. Documents on trade, customs and local cooperation are expected to be signed.