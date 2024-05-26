13:47, 26 May 2024 | GMT +6
Chinese premier lands in Seoul for China-Japan-South Korea trilateral summit meeting
Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrived here Sunday to attend the ninth Trilateral Summit Meeting among China, Japan and South Korea from Sunday to Monday, Xinhua reports.
The trilateral summit resumes more than four years after it was last held in 2019. Li, together with the leaders of Japan and South Korea, will attend key events including the trilateral summit meeting and the China-Japan-South Korea business summit where they will exchange views on trilateral cooperation.