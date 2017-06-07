EN
    21:10, 07 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Chinese president arrives in Astana for state visit

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Kazakhstan for a state visit on Nursultan Nazarbayev's invitation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    He was greeted at the airport by the First Deputy Prime Minister Askar Mamin and Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov.

    In Astana Xi Jinping will also take part in the 17th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the opening ceremony of EXPO 2017.
    The current visit of Xi Jinping will become a historic one due to the number and importance of the events planned within its framework. It is also noteworthy, that it is taking place in the year of the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
