Chinese President begins historic visit to Czech Republic

PRAGUE. KAZINFORM - President Xi Jinping arrived at Prague's international airport at about 2 pm local time (8 pm in China) today for an historic three-day visit.

It's the first time that a Chinese president has paid a state visit to the Czech Republic since the two countries established diplomatic ties 67 years ago. Xi's plane was escorted by two Czech fighter jets when it entered the country's airspace, China Daily reports.

In a written statement released shortly after Xi's arrival, the Chinese president said that through this visit, he hopes to boost political trust and promote pragmatic cooperation with the Czech Republic.

During the visit, the top leaders of the two countries will hold talks and exchange views on issues including developing strategic connections in pushing forward China-proposed Belt and Road constructions, improving bilateral ties and enhancing China-Central and East European Countries cooperation, according to the statement.

"I believe that with the joint efforts of both sides, the visit will definitely be successful and it will lay the basis for the future development of China-Czech ties," Xi said in the statement.

According to the schedule released by the Czech Presidential Office, the Chinese delegation will meet Czech President Milos Zeman at the Lany chateau, west of Prague, this afternoon. The two presidents together will plant a tree and unveil a commemorative plaque in the chateau.

During the visit, Xi will meet with Czech Senate Chairman Milan Stech, Chamber of Deputies Chairman Jan Hamacek, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka and Prague Mayor Adriana Krnacova. He also will meet business people and investors.

After finishing the visit, Xi will fly to the United States on Wednesday afternoon to attend the fourth Nuclear Security Summit, which is to be held from Thursday to Friday.

