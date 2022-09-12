Chinese President Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On September 14, at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan, the press service of Akorda informs via Telegram.

The two leaders will discuss prospects for strengthening the Kazakh-Chinese comprehensive strategic partnership. A number of bilateral documents are expected to be signed following the negotiations.

















Photo: www.wykop.pl