EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:21, 25 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Chinese producers hold exhibitions in Almaty

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - China Homelife and China Machinex exhibitions kicked off Wednesday in Almaty.

    The three-day events brought together over 200 companies from all corners of China. Held at the Atakent exhibition center, the exhibitions showcase household goods, furniture, apparel, construction materials, household appliances, food, new equipment, advanced technologies and much more. The Chinese Consulate General in Almaty hopes the exhibitions will have a good turnout. Both events will run until November 27.

    Tags:
    Exhibition Almaty Kazakhstan and China Kazinform's Timeline News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!