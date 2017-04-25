Chinese SANY Group invests in Kazakhstan’s wind power

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Chinese Corporation "SANY Group" intends to wind power industry of Kazakhstan. Senior Vice President of the corporation Duan Dawei told Kazinform special correspondent about it.

"This year Nursultan Nazarbayev in his Address to the Nation of Kazakhstan emphasized the necessity to effectively implement the investment programme joint with China for establishment of manufacturing facilities in Kazakhstan. This encourages Chinese businesses and holds great promise for cooperation between entrepreneurs of the two countries. Our company stably operates in Kazakhstan in delivering construction engineering. Recently, we have agreed with Kazakh partners on cosponsoring a wind power project. In the short run our delegation will pay a visit to Kazakhstan. I think your country has a great potential for developing alternative energy", he said.

The entrepreneur reminded his meeting with Kazakh Ambassador to the People's Republic of China Shakhrat Nuryshev and plans to invest in machine-building industry of Kazakhstan.

"Kazakhstan and China are friendly nations. The initiative of Chinese President Xi Jinping to establish the Silk Road Economic Belt has been strongly supported in Kazakhstan. In the mid-May President Nazarbayev will attend high-level international forum "One Belt - One Way" and Xi Jinping will visit Astana in June to participate in the Summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and the opening ceremony of Expo 2017", Mr. Dawei underlined.

According to him, Kazakhstan is an attractive market for Chinese investments in machine-building, railway and seaport logistics, as well as green energy.