Chinese scientists begin research on Mount Everest's ecological security barrier system

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - A group of Chinese scientists have begun work on improving the ecological security barrier system on Mount Everest in the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, Kazinform cites Anadolu Agency.

The study focuses on water, ecology, and human activities with the goal of better understanding the mechanisms of environmental change on the peak located in southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region.

Chinese State Council Information said their team reached Mount Everest, also known as Mount Qomolangma in China, on Tuesday as part of the second comprehensive scientific expedition to the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

China launched a comprehensive scientific expedition in 2017, with the latest Everest expedition as its second part.

It aims to study climate and environmental changes in the Mount Everest region, including the impact of westerly winds and monsoons, the physiological reactions of the human body in the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, as well as ecological dynamics.

As the highest and largest plateau on earth, the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau is referred to as «the roof of the world» and the «water tower of Asia.»

It is the origin of some of the world's largest rivers and is located at an elevation of 3,000–5,000 meters (10,000–16,000 feet).

It also provides a unique setting for conducting studies on the Earth's evolution, the advancement of life, and the interplay between humanity and the planet.