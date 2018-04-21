Chinese scientists develop new vaccine for post-surgical cancer therapy

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Chinese scientists have developed a tumor vaccine that can effectively inhibit the recurrence and metastasis of post-surgical cancer.

Surgical resection is one of the main clinical treatments of cancer. However, residual micro-tumor tissue or circulating tumor cells can cause tumor recurrence or metastasis, which is a major challenge in tumor treatment, Xinhua reports.



Scientists from Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica developed a personalized cancer vaccine that can induce patient-specific anti-tumor immunity response to prevent tumor recurrence and metastasis after surgical resection.



The vaccine has proven effective in experiments on mice and the research was published on Nature Communications on April 18.



The vaccine model might provide novel insights for post-surgical cancer immunotherapy, according to the research team.