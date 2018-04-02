EN
    08:15, 02 April 2018 | GMT +6

    Chinese Space Station Tiangong-1 reenters Earth's atmosphere

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM Tiangong-1, China' s experimental space lab, reentered the Earth's atmosphere at around 8:15 a.m. on Monday, China Manned Space Engineering Office (CMSEO) said, Xinhua reports.

    It re-entered in the central region of the South Pacific, the CMSEO said.

    The space lab was mostly burnt up in the atmosphere, according to the monitoring and analysis of the Beijing Aerospace Control Center and relevant organizations.

    Tiangong-1 was launched on Sept. 29, 2011, and ended service in March 2016 after completing its mission. It has docked with Shenzhou-8, Shenzhou-9 and Shenzhou-10 spacecraft, and undertaken a series of tasks, making important contributions to China's manned space cause.

