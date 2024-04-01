Chinese specialists to repair two units of Bishkek Thermal Power Plant

The Chinese company TBEA will send its specialists to carry out repairs at blocks No. 3 and No. 4 of the Bishkek Thermal Power Plant, Kabar quotes the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic.

They will also train thermal power plant employees to carry out independent work in the future.

An agreement was reached at a meeting between Minister of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic Taalaibek Ibraev and Chairman of the Board of TBEA Zhang Xin.

The equipment at these units is very outdated, and in the modernized part of the facility it is necessary to increase the active electrical and thermal power, the ministry said.