Chinese State Administration for Tourism to open rep office in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Following the end of the Year of China Tourism in Kazakhstan it was announced that the PRC's State Administration for Tourism will open its representative office in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at the solemn closing ceremony of the Year at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation in Astana, China's Ambassador to Kazakhstan Zhang Hanhui noted the great work that was done during this period of time adding that this year tourist flow between the countries amounted to over 500,000 people. Mr. Hanhui also promised that Kazakhstanis who are planning on visiting China will be provided all-around support.



In his turn, Vice Chairman of the China National Tourism Administration, Du Jiang said that the opening of the representative office in Kazakhstan symbolizes the beginning of a great partnership in the sphere of tourism.

As previously reported, the Year of Chinese Tourism in Kazakhstan was launched in April during the Kazakhstan Tourism Exhibition.





As previously reported, in September 2013 in their joint declaration on further strengthening the Kazakh-Chinese strategic partnership, President Nazarbayev and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping announced 2017 the Year of China Tourism in Kazakhstan.

