Chinese students present a gift to Confucius Institute in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A sculpture to the Chinese philosopher Confucius was officially opened in the PRC's pavilion at the international specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The opening ceremony was a part of the events of the Shandong Province week at the EXPO which kicked off today and was attended by the prorector of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University (ENU) Serikzhan Kanayev and deputy chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of Shandong Province Xia Geng, as well as other officials and and prominent figures.

The gilded bronze sculpture made by students of the Shandong University of Arts is a gift to the Confucius Institute at the ENU. The 1.2 meters sculpture stands on a 1-meter pedestal designed especially for it.

After the end of the EXPO Confucius will be handed over to the ENU.

It should be noted that the Shandong province became renowned for being the home of Confucius.