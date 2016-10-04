Chinese tour operators plan to purchase 500,000 EXPO tickets

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is currently in talks with Chinese tour operators regarding the upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 in Astana.

It was revealed by Vice CEO of JSC "NC "Astana EXPO 2017" Yerbol Shormanov at the 13th Interregional Cooperation Forum in Astana on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.



According to him, over five million tourists are expected to attend the exhibition in the Kazakh capital.



"We are particularly focused on our neighbors, including Russia, China, Central Asia and Western Europe," Yerbol Shormanov said.



Shormanov also noted that 12 cross-border regions with Kazakhstan, the Sverdlovsk Region and Tatarstan with the population of 34 million have vast potential.



"We are in the final stages of negotiations with three leading Chinese tour operators who plan to purchase 500,000 EXPO tickets," he said.



"Astana has railway links with 19 regions of the Russian Federation and we hope it will be a good impetus for Russian tourists to visit EXPO. We have a number of exciting routes to offer the guests of the exhibition," Mr. Shormanov said in conclusion.



Recall that the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 in Astana is nine months away. It will run from June 10 through September 10, 2017.