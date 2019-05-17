Chinese vice premier attends forums in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng wrapped up a visit to Kazakhstan on Thursday, during which he attended the 12th Astana Economic Forum and the Second China-Kazakhstan Local Cooperation Forum.

During the three-day visit, Han, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, also held a meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Xinhua reports.

Han conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping's warm greetings during his talks with Tokayev. He said that under the guidance of the two heads of state, the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Kazakhstan has been developing rapidly, their political mutual trust has been deepening and bilateral cooperation has reached the highest level in history.

He recalled that President Xi awarded Kazakhstan's first President Nursultan Nazarbayev the Friendship Medal when Nazarbayev attended the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) in Beijing in April, which reflects the high level and specialness of the two countries' relations.

Jointly constructing the Belt and Road has become the main theme of China-Kazakhstan cooperation, Han said, adding that the two sides have made great progress in aligning development strategies, setting up cooperation mechanisms and implementing major projects.

China is willing to continue deepening alignment of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the Kazakh "Bright Road" economic policy in a bid to benefit the two countries and peoples, said Han.

Tokayev asked Han to convey his best wishes to Xi, stressing that ties with China have always been a priority for the foreign policy of Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan is ready to actively participate in the construction of the BRI and work with China to deepen cooperation in such areas as economy and trade, production capacity, agriculture and people-to-people exchanges, he added.

In his speech at the 12th Astana Economic Forum, Han noted that China has made significant progress in balancing urban and rural development and promoting a new type of urbanization. With a bright future for economic development, China will always be a stable engine of the world economic growth and a huge market full of energy where companies can seek business opportunity, he added.

Han urged efforts to strengthen cooperation on further opening-up and sustainable development. He also proposed reinforcing collaboration on urbanization and strengthening cooperation in innovation and talents.

When attending the Second China-Kazakhstan Local Cooperation Forum, Han encouraged the two countries to implement the consensuses reached by the heads of state during the second BRF, promote local cooperation and contribute to the joint construction of the BRI.

During his visit, Han also met with Kazakhstan's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Alikhan Smailov and Mayor of Almaty Bauyrzhan Baibek.