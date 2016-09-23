Chinese volleyball players stun Kazakhstan in Thailand

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's national volleyball team succumbed to China in the Pool A preliminary match of the 2016 Asian Men's Volleyball Championship in Thailand, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The Kazakh squad fought for points until the very last minute of the first two sets, but lost both 25:23. The Chinese team went on to win the final set against Kazakhstan 25:20.



Chinese Taipei powered past the hosts Thailand in five sets in Pool A match.



On September 23, Kazakhstan will face Chinese Taipei, while China will vie against Team Thailand.



As for Pool B matches, Iran edged out Australia whereas South Korea saw off Japan.