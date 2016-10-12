Chingiz Sharapiyev named as head of JSC «Kazkontent

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chingiz Sharapiyev has been named as new head of JSC "Kazkontent".

Dauren Abayev, Minister of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan, revealed in a Facebook post: "I'm sure many of you know him [Chingiz Sharapiyev] as a high-class professional. I congratulate Chingiz [on the appointment] and wish him and his colleagues success!"



Minister Abayev also stressed that in the era of new opportunities offered by Internet key players of the domestic media sphere constantly look for new solutions and formats. "They fight for the attention of the readership and, as a result, for resources allowing them to make fine content," the Facebook post reads.



Dauren Abayev added that the domestic mass media sector is ready for dramatic changes, including JSC "Kazkontent".



The minister reminded that the new web portal dedicated to national history National Digital History had been launched this past weekend in Astana. "I think it is a qualitative multi-media source with unique materials," Abayev noted.



"Presently, we are working on adebiportal.kz and place special emphasis on support for young Kazakhstani poets and writers," he wrote.



Prior to the appointment the 36-year-old Sharapiyev was general director of JSC "Rauan Media Group".