Chitra by Newby tea exhibition opened in Astana (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The day before the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan opened the exhibition Chitra by Newby.

Kazakhstan is the first country to host the exhibition of the Chitra by Newby. It is organized by the Ministry of Culture and Sports, the N. Sethia Foundation charitable trust and the National Museum of Kazakhstan. The National Bank of Kazakhstan assisted in the organization of the exhibition, the press service of the National Museum informed. Collection Chitra by Newby is the only private collection of antiques related to the history of tea. It includes rare and amazing designs - more than 1,500 priceless works of decorative art from Europe, Asia and America. The collection covers a period of a thousand years of history - moving from the bowls of the Song Dynasty (X-XIII cc.) and porcelain teapots of Satsuma to chic Victorian tea sets and luxurious accessories created in the XXI century: the teapot of blue and white porcelain in the style of "Kraak" decorated with silver, the greenstone bowl with dragons crated during Ming epoch (1368-1644), the porcelain teapot decorated with gold of Kangxi era - China (1662-1722), the teapot in the Baroque style - the Netherlands (1700) , the teapot made of heliotrope and decked with gold, the silver-gilt teapot and the tray, Britain (1828) and others.