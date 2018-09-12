Choir singers of 25 countries to perform in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana: the Voice of Peace International Festival, a large-scale musical project, will be held from 5th to 11th October. It is organized within the framework of the 6th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions "Religious Leaders for a Safe World" and timed to the 20th Anniversary of Astana, Kazinform cites the official website of the capital mayor's office.

It is expected that 500 choir performers representing various religions and confessions from 25 countries of 5 continents (the U.S., Canada, Portugal, South Africa, Australia, Israel, Hungary, Italy, Turkey, Bulgaria, and other countries) will perform on one stage.

World-class conductors and renowned laureates of international prizes, composer and singer Amikaeyla Gaston (the U.S.), conductor Gabor Hollerung (Hungary), Zimfira Poloz (Canada), honored art workers of Kazakhstan Beyimbet Demeuov, Gulmira Kuttybadamova, to name but a few, will take part in the music festival in support of peace.

According to Beyimbet Demeuov, Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the Bolat Baikadamov State Chapel Choir, the issue of holding Astana: The Voice of Peace festival biennially is now under consideration.

"A landmark event happened this year. For the first time ever the National Civic Association of Choral Conductors and Choirmasters has been established in our country. This will help organize some concerts, festivals, projects not only in big cities but also in small towns. (...) We have a fairly developed choral art. I think it's a very good idea to organize such a festival. In the future, we plan to host this festival once every 2 or 3 years," said Beyimbet Demeuov.

The event is organized by the Kazakhstani Choral Conductors National Association with the support from the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sport. It should be mentioned that during the festival days, in addition to the concert, there will be bright flash mobs and master classes from the top choral art masters.